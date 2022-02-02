Video: Sadio Mane seals AFCON final spot for Senegal with cheeky chipped finish

Sadio Mane is having a pretty decent African Cup of Nations and has lined his nation up for a shot at winning the tournament. 

After providing an assist for his sides second goal, Burkina Faso replied with a goal of their own to start off a nervy last 10 minutes for Senegal.

However, Liverpool star Mane put these nerves to bed when he ran clean through on goal and chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to score his third goal of the tournament and more importantly his nations third goal of the game.

It sets up a potential final which could see him face off against fellow Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, whose Egypt face Cameroon in the other semi-final tomorrow.

The final will be played on February 6, a day on which Liverpool face Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round.

