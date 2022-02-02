West Ham United manager David Moyes have voiced his support for the club’s hierarchy despite failing to bring in any reinforcements in January.

Moyes has once again overseen in an incredibly strong push from West Ham to get into the top four, but for many the key to ensuring they could make this dream a reality was by signing a player or two in January.

However, West Ham failed to add anyone to their already thin first team squad, leading to strong criticism from some fans.

The Hammers are in a race against the incumbent top four team Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal in order to secure Champions League football.

They have the thinnest squad from these and while Arsenal and United did let players leave, with Arsenal in particular seeming to suffer more from these departures due to the thin nature of their own squad, Spurs took the opposite approach and brought in two Juventus players on deadline day.

Despite this, Moyes was vocal in his support for the board, and revealed that the club made three club record transfer bids in order to sign players.

The former Manchester United and Everton manager did also state he did not want to sign players for the sake of it, an approach synonymous with Moyes during his time with The Hammers.

You can watch the full video below.

? "It wasn't for the want of trying, we were really ambitious in trying to get good players." David Moyes says the West Ham board were working very hard in January to secure signings but it was difficult pic.twitter.com/ujP58eR6u0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 2, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.