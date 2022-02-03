Arsenal to fund £180m transfer spending spree by selling seven players for around £70m

Arsenal are reportedly lining up three major summer transfer window signings that could cost a total of £180million.

The Gunners are expected to target big names in the Premier League, with £60m Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and £45m Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves among their priorities, along with £75m Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, according to the Sun.

The trio won’t come cheap, however, and the report adds that as many as seven players could be offloaded by Arsenal to raise around £70m in transfer funds.

According to the Sun, those players are: Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin, Reiss Nelson, Alex Runarsson and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

This seems like good business by Arsenal, who clearly need to make major changes to Mikel Arteta’s squad after a disappointing January.

Despite investing in the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard in the summer, the club failed to get any signings in this winter, but lost a key player in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal have plenty of deadwood out on loan, so it makes sense to try to cash in on them, with Calvert-Lewin, Neves and Isak looking ideal to improve this side.