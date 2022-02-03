Arsenal to fund £180m transfer spending spree by selling seven players for around £70m

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly lining up three major summer transfer window signings that could cost a total of £180million.

The Gunners are expected to target big names in the Premier League, with £60m Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and £45m Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves among their priorities, along with £75m Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, according to the Sun.

The trio won’t come cheap, however, and the report adds that as many as seven players could be offloaded by Arsenal to raise around £70m in transfer funds.

According to the Sun, those players are: Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hector Bellerin, Reiss Nelson, Alex Runarsson and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is being strongly linked with Arsenal
Alexander Isak could be another attacking signing by the Gunners
Ruben Neves could also be on his way to the Emirates Stadium

This seems like good business by Arsenal, who clearly need to make major changes to Mikel Arteta’s squad after a disappointing January.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea ahead of Manchester United in race for two top transfer targets
Man United confident that stars may finally align for Mauricio Pochettino to become manager
Arsenal, Man Utd & Chelsea to be offered forward transfer following major development

Despite investing in the likes of Ben White and Martin Odegaard in the summer, the club failed to get any signings in this winter, but lost a key player in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal have plenty of deadwood out on loan, so it makes sense to try to cash in on them, with Calvert-Lewin, Neves and Isak looking ideal to improve this side.

More Stories Ainsley Maitland-Niles Alexander Isak Dominic Calvert-Lewin Hector Bellerin Konstantinos Mavropanos Lucas Torreira Matteo Guendouzi Mikel Arteta Reiss Nelson Ruben Neves Runar Alex Runarsson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.