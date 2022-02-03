Arsenal star has growing list of transfer suitors that will have Gooners worried

Arsenal fans will surely be worried by the latest transfer news on young French defender William Saliba.

The 20-year-old has impressed on loan at Marseille this season, showing Gooners what a big talent they have on their hands, even if Mikel Arteta hasn’t been willing to give him a chance in his first-team yet.

Saliba was recently linked with Real Madrid by Sport, and now Inter Milan and AC Milan seem to have joined the Spanish giants in the race for his signature, according to Calciomercato.

Arsenal could do with ensuring they have a key role lined up for Saliba next season, or they’re surely going to end up losing a hugely talented young player.

Arteta may already have quality players like Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes to choose from, but Saliba is another big talent who could surely improve this unconvincing side.

It’s clear that several of top European clubs rate Saliba highly and would be willing to give him the chance to shine by leaving the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal would surely regret it if Saliba felt he had to move on to further his career, and he could end up being the next Serge Gnabry – a top player who is now a star for Bayern Munich despite never really getting a look-in at Arsenal.

