Jack Wilshere to continue training with Arsenal after transfer falls through

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is continuing to train with the club after seeing a transfer to Lille fall through.

The 30-year-old was supposedly offered to the Ligue 1 side, but they ultimately decided against bringing him in on a free transfer, according to L’Equipe, as translated by Get French Football News.

Wilshere once looked like a world class talent in the making after rising from Arsenal’s academy into their first-team, but a series of injuries disrupted his career.

Arsenal are now giving the former England international the chance to stay fit, but it would be nice to see him get back to playing competitively again soon.

Unfortunately, it may be that clubs are going to be highly reluctant to gamble on Wilshere after so many injury problems down the years.

There have been some murmurings about Wilshere possibly getting another chance at Arsenal, but so far this hasn’t materialised.

The player himself raised some eyebrows with a cryptic Instagram post recently, while ex-Gunner Michael Thomas also spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside to suggest that re-signing Wilshere might not be such a bad idea.

“Jack was amazing coming through the ranks at Arsenal and could have been one of the world’s best,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“The injuries he’s suffered have been enough for a full squad of players and has ultimately hampered his progression to the top of world football.

“It is actually crazy, but for me he is better than some of the central midfielders in our current squad.”