Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has paid a classy tribute to departing forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has just left the Emirates Stadium for a free transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona, following a spell out of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Things certainly didn’t end too well for Aubameyang at Arsenal, but it’s clear that Saka thought very highly of the 32-year-old, posting pictures of them together in the tweet below, and describing his old team-mate as a “legend”…

Aubameyang had some big moments in an Arsenal shirt, though there’s no doubt his form dipped quite considerably towards the end of his time in north London.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on at Barcelona, but it’s easy to imagine there’ll be some Gooners already feeling a tad anxious about whether or not his departure was really the best idea.