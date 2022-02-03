(Photos) Arsenal star pays classy tribute to departing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has paid a classy tribute to departing forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has just left the Emirates Stadium for a free transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona, following a spell out of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Things certainly didn’t end too well for Aubameyang at Arsenal, but it’s clear that Saka thought very highly of the 32-year-old, posting pictures of them together in the tweet below, and describing his old team-mate as a “legend”…

Aubameyang had some big moments in an Arsenal shirt, though there’s no doubt his form dipped quite considerably towards the end of his time in north London.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid could seal audacious triple transfer for Man Utd star, plus Liverpool & Man City targets
Video: Chelsea transfer target admits to idolising Blues legend, wanted his famous shirt number
Manchester United could be back in for former €100million transfer target

It will be interesting to see how he gets on at Barcelona, but it’s easy to imagine there’ll be some Gooners already feeling a tad anxious about whether or not his departure was really the best idea.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.