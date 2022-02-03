Liverpool and Man City consider Arsenal transfer raid if Gunners miss out on top four

Liverpool and Manchester City could reportedly both be ready to try a transfer move for Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka this summer.

The Gunners could have reason to worry here as Saka’s current contract runs out in 2023 and ESPN suggest they could face a struggle to keep hold of him as Liverpool and Man City are lurking if Mikel Arteta cannot bring Champions League football to the Emirates Stadium.

Saka has become a key player at Arsenal after rising up through their academy, and losing him would be a huge blow for Arteta as he looks to get this side back to where they want to be.

The England international may, however, be justified in considering his future at the end of this season if he once again misses out on Champions League qualification with his current club.

Saka would surely enjoy more success at Anfield or the Etihad Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola two of the finest managers in world football, who have both dominated the domestic scene in recent times, while the Reds also enjoyed success in Europe with 2019’s Champions League final triumph.

It’s clear that Saka could have an important role at Liverpool, where Mohamed Salah is nearing the final year of his contract, though the Merseyside giants did also just sign Luis Diaz this January.

City, meanwhile, could do well to bring in Saka as someone to freshen up their attack after the recent departures of Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres.