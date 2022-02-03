‘Influential’ figures in Arsenal’s recruitment team are reportedly talking up the potential transfer of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the summer.

The England international has been a prolific scorer at Goodison Park, and it makes sense that the Gunners could be keen on him following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this January.

According to The Athletic, Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak are likely to bee Arsenal’s main summer targets, with key figures at the Emirates Stadium seemingly keen on the Everton front-man in particular.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal fans feel about these particular transfer rumours, as some of Calvert-Lewin’s stats seem a little underwhelming.

The 24-year-old’s best season in terms of goals was last term, when he scored 21 times in 39 games in all competitions, of which 16 came in the Premier League, across 33 matches.

The year before that he managed 15 in all competitions and 13 in the league – hardly numbers that suggest he’s the world class forward Arsenal need.

As noted by The Athletic, Arsenal tried to sign Dusan Vlahovic this winter, and in truth it doesn’t seem like Calvert-Lewin is much of an alternative.

Perhaps the Toffees forward can improve with better players around him in Mikel Arteta’s side, but some Gooners will surely be hoping that other options are explored.