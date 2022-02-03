Chelsea ahead of Manchester United in race for two top transfer targets

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Chelsea are reportedly ahead of other clubs in the race to land three of their top summer transfer targets.

The Blues are being strongly linked with some big names to strengthen in defence, midfield, and attack, with Sky’s Angelo Mangiante tweeting their priority targets in each of those positions.

See below as Mangiante says Chelsea want Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde in defence, West Ham starlet Declan Rice in midfield, and a free transfer swoop for Barcelona contract rebel Ousmane Dembele in attack. Crucially, the reporter also claims that the west London giants are leading the race for all three of these players…

This could be significant as Rice has also been strongly linked with Chelsea’s rivals Manchester United by The Athletic, while a report from Sport this morning suggests that Barcelona also think Dembele is Old Trafford-bound.

The Red Devils could definitely do with Rice as an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic in defensive midfield, while Dembele could also be an important addition to give the club an upgrade on the under-performing Jadon Sancho, while Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard’s futures both look in doubt.

Declan Rice to Chelsea or Man Utd?
Jules Kounde has shone at Sevilla
Ousmane Dembele will be a free agent in the summer

Chelsea would do well to beat their rivals to these big-name signings, which could finally give Thomas Tuchel a better shot at winning the Premier League title.

Tuchel’s side were considered one of the favourites to win the league this season, but their poor recent form means they’re surely already out of the running, so some strengthening in the transfer market is surely needed.

United also urgently need to improve their squad if they are to get back into the mix for the title after struggling to even challenge for a top four place this term.

