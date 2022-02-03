Chelsea are being strongly linked with three big names today, so we thought we’d take a look at how Thomas Tuchel’s line up could look next season if the Blues do manage to bring all of them in.

Chelsea are no strangers to busy transfer windows, having splashed the cash on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell in recent times, though they ended up having a quiet January this year.

Still, see the tweet below from Angelo Mangiante as he claims the west London giants have now identified three ambitious targets for the summer as they look to strengthen in defence, midfield and attack with the signings of Jules Kounde, Declan Rice and Ousmane Dembele…

? Defense: Koundé ? Midfield: Declan Rice. ? Attack: Ousman Dembélé (as free agent).

These are Chelsea's three main summer goals. Ahead of everyone in the race. @SkySport #transfers — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) February 2, 2022

CFC are supposedly leading the chase for these three players, and it would certainly give them a superb-looking XI for the 2022/23 campaign…

Kounde should be a world class addition in defence, and could have an important role to play as both Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are heading towards the ends of their contracts this summer.

That’s also true of Antonio Rudiger, though we’ve included him in the line up above following Christian Falk’s recent tweet stating that the Germany international wants to stay at Stamford Bridge…

TRUE? @ToniRuediger would like to stay at @ChelseaFC. After a first disappointing offer now Club and Player are in better talks @PSG_inside @realmadrid @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/rJFAqYhmOv — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 12, 2022

Chelsea will also have a difficult time picking their central midfield if Rice comes in from West Ham, but he’d surely form an excellent partnership with N’Golo Kante.

It remains to be seen what that means for Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, but it’s a nice problem for Tuchel to have as he rotates between those four world class options.

Finally, Dembele is heading towards being a free agent and could therefore be worth the gamble for Chelsea, even if he’s not had the best time at Barcelona.

The France international shone under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, and it would be interesting to see if the German tactician could revive his career.

CFC certainly need upgrades on the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, so Dembele could do well on the left of the front three, with Mason Mount often looking decent on that right-hand side.

Could this Chelsea XI finally bring home the Premier League title? Let us know in the comments!