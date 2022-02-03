West Ham star Declan Rice has made it clear just how big a Chelsea fan he was when he was growing up in an interview with Gary Neville.

The England international answered a long list of quickfire questions, but spoke in more detail on a few of them, including his love for the Blues during his time in their academy.

Rice has since gone on to become a world class performer in the Premier League, and his form has seen him linked with a big move back to Chelsea by The Athletic and others.

CFC fans will no doubt be intrigued at Rice’s answer about five minutes into this video clip below, when he admits he used to idolise club legend John Terry, and even wanted to wear his iconic number 26 shirt when he made it as a professional…

Rice also says Terry called him up to speak to him when he was released from Chelsea’s academy, which will no doubt have meant a lot to a young player at a difficult time in his career.

All in all, this sounds positive for Chelsea fans who will be eager to see Rice back at Stamford Bridge in the future.

Another Athletic report has also linked the 23-year-old with Manchester United, though, so there will surely be a few twists in this saga yet.

If Rice did join Chelsea they’d have a stunning list of midfield options to choose from next season.