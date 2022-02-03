A host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, reportedly look set to be offered the chance to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer.

The Argentina international has failed to agree a new contract with Juventus and looks set to move on from the Serie A giants, with the player’s representatives now set to tour Europe to offer their client to several big clubs, according to 90min.

Among those will be Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea, all of whom could definitely do with a new signing up front in the near future, while the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan could also all be in the mix, according to 90min.

Dybala has had a fine career at Juve, though he’s perhaps been a little less consistent in recent times, and it would be interesting to see if he’d benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.

It’s certainly big news that the 28-year-old won’t be signing a new contract in Turin, and it’s sure to grab the attention of Europe’s elite.

Arsenal urgently need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will also be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer, so Dybala seems like an option well worth considering for the Gunners.

United, meanwhile, also have issues in attack duo to ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, while Anthony Martial has just gone out on loan to Sevilla and Jesse Lingard is another player approaching becoming a free agent. Dybala could also be an upgrade on Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, neither of whom have really impressed as expected this season.

Chelsea could also do with considering Dybala after a number of poor recent signings in attack, with none of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner or Kai Havertz really living up to expectations since joining the Blues.