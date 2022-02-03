Former footballer who played across the UK charged with sexual assault after incident in Northern Ireland

A former footballer considered as a fan favourite has been charged with sexual assault after an incident at a bar in Northern Ireland on Saturday night, according to the Irish Sun.

The Irish Sun report that the ex-pro, who has not been named but confirmed to have played for a number of clubs across Ireland and the UK, was arrested on Sunday after a complaint was made regarding an incident involving a local woman in her 20s.

It’s added that the alleged incident took place in a bar in Derry on Saturday night and that CCTV from the establishment is being examined.

The Police Service for Northern Ireland confirmed in a statement on Thursday:

“Police have charged a 38-year-old male with sexual assault in the Derry/Londonderry area.

“He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on 23rd February.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

We hope that the alleged victim of the sexual assault is receiving all the support available from professionals and that her anonymity is maintained by the authorities if she wishes.

With criminal investigation underway, it remains to be seen when or even if the identity of the former player will be made available to the general public.