Chelsea are reportedly expected to rival Liverpool for the transfer of Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho in the summer.

The 19-year-old has become hot property after impressing in the Championship, and it looked like Liverpool were closing in on a deal on deadline day.

Things didn’t quite work out, but Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Liverpool were still confident of finalising the signing of Carvalho in the summer as his medical had already been done and the player and his representatives were also keen on the prospect of a move to Anfield.

Now, however, Goal claim that Chelsea are also among Carvalho’s admirers, and that LFC anticipate they may now face increased competition for the England wonderkid’s signature.

Liverpool are confident to find a solution with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho deal to be completed in June – best way to avoid tribunal and proceed with same conditions in the summer. Medical done in Liverpool yesteday. ? #LFC Carvalho/agents side also keen on this solution. pic.twitter.com/CjBart68GC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2022

Carvalho surely has a big career ahead of him at the highest level, and both Liverpool and Chelsea seem ideal for him to make the next step up in his development.

The teenager would no doubt blossom under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, as have many other young players on Merseyside, while Chelsea have also increasingly built around home grown youngsters in recent times.

Both teams are also among the main competitors for the Premier League title and other big trophies, so Carvalho would do well to take his time to think his next move through.