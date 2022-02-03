Mason Greenwood still suspended by Manchester United despite being released on bail

Manchester United have reiterated that Mason Greenwood will still not be playing for the club or training with the team despite being released on bail.

The Red Devils forward was arrested earlier in the week to be investigated for allegations of rape and threats to kill.

Greenwood had been a key player for Man Utd before these very serious allegations came out, with his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson posting disturbing images and audio recordings on Instagram over the weekend.

One imagines it’s going to be a long way back for the 20-year-old in the world of football, but it remains to be seen if the police will end up investigating him further.

Reports have stated that the Greenwood saga has left the club’s players and staff “very shaken up” and distracted ahead of Friday’s FA Cup game against Middlesbrough.

David de Gea, Marcus Rashford and other players are also said to have unfollowed Greenwood on social media after these accusations came out.

Greenwood rose up through United’s academy before becoming a first-team regular. He also has one cap for the England national team.