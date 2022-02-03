Bundesliga midfielder responds to Manchester United transfer rumours

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara has responded to the recent Manchester United transfer rumours that have been circulating about him for some time.

Haidara has impressed in the Bundesliga and seems ideal to give Man Utd a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park, though a January deal never materialised.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with Haidara by the Daily Mirror, who claim that interim manager Ralf Rangnick is a big fan of his immediately identified him as a target when he took over at Old Trafford.

United have also been linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice by The Athletic, so it seems that a signing in that area of the pitch is set to be a priority in the summer.

Bild now mention Haidara’s United links, and quote the player as distancing himself from the speculation, with the Mali international hinting he’s perfectly happy where he is and not desperate for a change.

“I can’t say much about that,” he said. “I’m glad to be back. You hear rumours, that’s how it is when the transfer period is over.

“But I still have a contract (until 2025, ed.) and I want to keep fulfilling it. I see no reason for changing thoughts.”

This doesn’t sound ideal for United, but some fans may well feel a more Premier League-proven player like Rice would be the better option anyway.