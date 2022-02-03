Harriet Robson shares first social media message since arrest of Mason Greenwood on suspicion of rape

Harriet Robson, widely known as the girlfriend of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, has shared her first post to social media since activity from her account led to the arrest of the England international.

On Sunday, posts from Robson’s Instagram account alleged domestic abuse and apparent rape via some heartbreaking pictures and a harrowing audio recording.

Images of a bleeding, beaten and bruised Robson were shared to her Instagram account, as well as a story post of an audio recording in which it appears to be heard that someone is forcibly demanding sex against her will.

Greenwood was arrested later that day, as per BBC News, initially on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, but later also held on allegations of assault and threats to kill before his release on bail on Wednesday.

Robson has now shared a message to her Instagram page, expressing how ‘grateful’ she is for the ‘support and encouragement’ she has received in the last few days.

The model adds that she will be taking a break from social media whilst the police continue their investigations.

The update from Harriet can also be read below:

“I’m grateful to everyone that has sent messages of support and encouragement – thank you. The last few days have been very difficult and I’m taking a break from social media while the police make their investigations.”

BBC News note that Greenwood has been removed from FIFA 22 following the allegations, whilst Nike have suspended their relationship with the 20-year-old, who has now been removed from the first-team squad section of the official Manchester United app.