Leeds United will surely ask for as much as £70million for the transfer of England midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

That’s the view of former Aston Villa star-turned-pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, in conversation with Football Insider.

Phillips was recently linked as a surprise target for West Ham in a potential £50m deal, but Agbonlahor thinks LUFC would surely ask for more than that.

The pundit also seems fairly convinced that Phillips would be out of the Hammers’ price range, while they arguably don’t need the player either due to already having Declan Rice in midfield.

“Leeds are not going to negotiate on Phillips unless it is around £70million and then I think they’ll accept,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“He’s a quality player with time on his side.

“West Ham are a million miles off it. They don’t even need Phillips, they’ve got Declan Rice.”

Phillips’ fine form at Elland Road has also seen him linked with big names like Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham in the past.