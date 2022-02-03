Manchester United could be back in for former €100million transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly set to be back in for the potential transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Reports in Italy make it clear that Man Utd have previously shown a strong interest in trying to sign Koulibaly for around €100million, though a deal never materialised.

However, this long-running saga could now be back on, with the latest transfer news emerging that Koulibaly is likely to be offloaded by Napoli this summer due to the club’s financial issues.

The Senegal international might not necessarily still be a top priority for United, though there does look like room for another top defender at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire has not been at his best this season, while Raphael Varane has had a bit of a slow start since joining the club from Real Madrid in the summer.

Behind those two, doubts remain over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, who don’t really look to be quite right up there with the high standards required to play for United.

MUFC fans would surely welcome the signing of Koulibaly, even if he’s slightly past his peak and no longer a €100m player.

United could perhaps strike a deal that represents good value for money for the 30-year-old, though one imagines other top clubs will be in for him as well if he is on the move in the summer.