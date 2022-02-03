Leicester City facing Europa Conference League selection dilemma

Brendan Rodgers is facing a tough decision when it comes to selecting his 25-man squad for this season’s inaugural Europa Conference League.

Following their exit from the Europa League at the group stage, the Foxes will now enter the competition’s new third tier – the Conference League.

However, due to registration rules, if the Foxes are to register 25 players, four must be ‘homegrown’ (think Football Manager).

That means that Rodgers will need to include players who have trained with the club for a certain amount of years.

Failure to be able to fulfil that requirement will mean the club can only register 24 players.

Luke Thomas is on the club’s List B for their under-21 side and that means that City only has three players on their A-List: Hamza Choudhury, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Harvey Barnes.

MORE: Video: Chelsea transfer target admits to idolising Blues legend, wanted his famous shirt number

When Rodgers’ handed in his squad list for the Europa League’s group stage, three senior first-team players were excluded because of injury: James Justin, Wesley Fofana, and Papy Mendy.

Fofana and Justin are both set to return to action and Rodgers will be pushing for their inclusion as prior to their injuries, both players played an integral role in the side’s fortunes.

With Jonny Evans also expected to be out for a significant period of time after picking up an injury, the experienced former Man United defender could be the one to miss out.

Regardless of what decision the club makes and which unlucky player misses out, one thing is for sure, Rodgers will not be happy about the selection risk he is now forced to take.