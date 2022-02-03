A transfer to Liverpool would suit Erling Haaland, according to pundit Ruud Gullit, who believes the Borussia Dortmund star will join one of three clubs this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Bild, Gullit made it clear he felt the only three potential destinations for Haaland were Liverpool, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

One imagines the Norway international will surely have a long list of suitors after his incredible scoring record at Dortmund, and it would be great to see him in the Premier League at some point in his career.

Gullit seems to think Liverpool would be a good fit for Haaland, but in our view it’s hard to see that kind of a deal happening.

LFC don’t tend to splash the cash on superstars, and one imagines bringing in someone like Haaland would majorly disrupt their current wage structure.

Reminder – this is a club that appears to be haggling over keeping the world class forward they already have: Mohamed Salah.

The Reds need to ensure they tie Salah down to a new contract. Once they do that there’s less of a need for Haaland anyway, and if they decide not to do it, then what makes anyone think they’d be willing to pay up for Haaland?

Man City or Real Madrid make much more sense for Haaland, even if he would also likely score an absolute bucket-load of goals under Jurgen Klopp.

“I see him in England but I don’t think he goes to Manchester United. City would be good for him because of Pep Guardiola. But Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool would also be great,” Gullit said.

“What Jurgen has done with this club is unbelievable. You just have to love him and he’s always hungry. That suits Haaland. In Spain only Real is an option. These are the three clubs that will be in the running for Erling.”