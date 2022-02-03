Manchester United players and staff are reportedly “shaken up” by the current Mason Greenwood saga.

The 20-year-old was recently arrested on suspicion of rape sexual assault and making threats to kill, according to the Daily Mail, and it’s unsurprisingly had a traumatic effect on the club.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Greenwood, who has just been released on bail after spending time in police custody, according to the Mail, but it’s clear that it’s far from ideal for everyone at Old Trafford to have this issue going on and dominating headlines.

Man Utd have an FA Cup game tie with Middlesbrough tomorrow and this is far from ideal for their preparations for what could be an important game in the club’s season in what is likely to be the only competition they have a realistic chance of winning.

The Mail note that several of United’s players appear to have unfollowed Greenwood on social media, with a source quoted in the piece as saying: “Everyone is very shaken up. This is very different to the normal things they have to deal with.”

It will be interesting to see the response from MUFC when they finally get back on the pitch, as one imagines some players will welcome the distraction from this unpleasant saga.