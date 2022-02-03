Video: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man United rejected three signings in January

Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United were not keen to make any signings in the January transfer window and turned down the chance to bring in three big names.

According to Romano on his YouTube channel, the Red Devils did not want to bring anyone in under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, in case these players ended up not being in the plans of their new permanent manager, who should be replacing Rangnick in the Old Trafford dugout in the summer.

As a result, it seems Man Utd snubbed the chance to sign Julian Alvarez, Denis Zakaria and Boubacar Kamara in January…

Time will tell if this ends up being a mistake by United, as any of those three players would surely have improved their squad.

It’s hard to imagine why any potential incoming manager wouldn’t want to work with players of this calibre, and it means Alvarez has since been snapped up by a major rival in Manchester City, while Zakaria has moved to Juventus.