Man United confident that stars may finally align for Mauricio Pochettino to become manager

Manchester United are reportedly increasingly confident of hiring Mauricio Pochettino as their next permanent manager.

The Argentine has been linked with the Red Devils several times before, but the stars may finally align for him to take over at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mirror.

There seems to be growing talk of Pochettino leaving current club Paris Saint-Germain, with Foot Mercato reporting yesterday that he’s unhappy with life at the Parc des Princes.

The Mirror now add that this looks like being good news for Man Utd, who are expected to hire a new full time manager once Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim manager comes to an end in the summer and he moves into an administrative role at the club.

Pochettino hasn’t been entirely convincing in a challenging job at PSG, where expectations are always sky-high due to the huge investment that’s gone into the team.

Still, he previously impressed in the Premier League with Tottenham and Southampton, and he seems an ideal fit for United as they look to rebuild after the failed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer project.

MUFC fans will surely be excited by the news that Pochettino taking over now looks more likely, as he’s long seemed the ideal candidate to help get the club back to where they want to be.