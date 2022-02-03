Real Madrid could reportedly be about to unleash a stunning summer of transfer business with moves for Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

A detailed report on a number of big-name players and their futures ahead of the summer from ESPN suggests that Real Madrid could be in a strong position to have one of their most memorable transfer windows for a long time.

ESPN explain that Los Blancos are almost certain to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, despite the Ligue 1 giants’ best efforts to tie the France international down to a new deal.

Real are also claimed to be the preferred destination for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba – another player who will be a free agent at the end of this season.

ESPN claim that Man Utd accept that Pogba will be moving on, and it seems the Bernabeu will be his next destination, despite PSG and his former club Juventus also being mentioned as suitors.

Finally, Madrid are also one of the clubs in what ESPN describe as being a two-horse race to sign Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The exciting young Norway international is also wanted by Manchester City, according to the report, but he could end up linking up with Mbappe and Pogba as part of a new-look Galactico side in the Spanish capital.

ESPN state that their sources suggest Haaland would favour a move to Real, so it’s certainly an exciting time to be a Madrid fan!

It’s a blow for City, however, who could really do with a prolific scorer like Haaland to come in as the ideal long-term replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero.

Liverpool are also mentioned as being one of the suitors for Mbappe in ESPN’s report, but it looks like we’re going to miss out on what could have been a dream signing for the Reds, and for Premier League neutrals as a whole.

We never got to see Lionel Messi in English football during his peak years, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s best form also came after he left Man United for Real Madrid in 2009.

Mbappe at Anfield could have been a joy to watch, with the 23-year-old a supremely technically gifted attacking footballer who looks an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football.

It’s also hard to ignore the fact that LFC could really do with a signing like Mbappe in case Mohamed Salah leaves, with the Egyptian superstar’s contract expiring in 2023.