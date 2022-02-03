It would be a “disaster” for Newcastle United to end up getting relegated after a strong first transfer window by their new owners, according to former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick.

The Magpies now have the finances to compete with some big names after being purchased by their wealthy Saudi backers earlier this season, and they performed well in the market this January.

It’s not been the easiest campaign so far for Newcastle, but they’ve now added Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes to their squad, as well as Dan Burn and a loan deal for Matt Targett.

Chadwick thinks Newcastle now look in good shape to stay up, and think the experience of manager Eddie Howe will help as well.

“Yeah I think it’s a good transfer window for the new owners,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “They had to make signings and that’s what they’ve done. The money’s there and they’ve used it well on some experienced players.

“You look at Trippier, Wood, these players know the league inside out. And then Bruno Guimaraes looked an exciting talent in France and will add a lot to their midfield.

“You’d expect, looking at that squad on paper, they’ve got enough there to avoid relegation. Of course it doesn’t always work like that, especially when you’re integrating new players into a squad.

“But overall you’d say it was a bit of a disaster if they went down with the talent they’ve got. It takes another year away from that project and what they’re trying to build there.

“Eddie Howe’s been in a similar position as Bournemouth manager and I think they’ve got enough to stay up.”