Newcastle United recently announced the signing of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon.

The Magpies, led by manager Eddie Howe, announced last month that they had reached a £40m agreement with Lyon for Guimaraes to join the Toon.

Although currently away on international duty, there is huge excitement surrounding the industrious South American as he prepares for his St James’ Park debut.

Despite not yet making his club debut, early signs have been hugely positive, especially given his performance for Brazil, which included a lovely assist, against Paraguay on Wednesday.

Bruno Guimaraes’ assist in Brazil’s 4-0 win over Paraguay in the early hours of Wednesday morning ??? Love how he started the attack from deep, burst forward, timed his run & put it on a plate for Rodrigo. Looked top draw while he was on! ????#NUFC pic.twitter.com/icSymH4Vld — NUFCblog.co.uk (@NUFCblogcouk) February 2, 2022

Ahead of what is set to be a huge second half of the season for the Magpies, fans will love the fact the South American reportedly agreed not to include a relegation clause in his new contract.

Full-back Kieran Trippier who joined just weeks before Guimaraes is also understood to have agreed not to include the same clause.

Not only does this show that both players are confident the side will have enough about them to beat the drop, it also shows they could be in the club’s exciting project for the long run.