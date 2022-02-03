Paul Robinson believes a lack of discipline could stop Ciaran Clark’s Newcastle United career in its tracks.

Clark, 32, recently hit headlines after being sent off for punching an opponent during a friendly in the Middle East.

The Harrow-born centre-back’s latest outburst came just shortly after seeing red against Norwich City in the Premier League after just nine minutes.

Cieran Clark on smokeeee pic.twitter.com/UiCVVYjYjq — SNY ? (@SNYbetting) January 28, 2022

The former Premier League goalkeeper, who spoke exclusively to Football Insider, feels that the 32-year-old’s lack of professionalism on the field of play could see him cast aside by manager Eddie Howe.

MORE: “Everyone is very shaken up” – Man United deal with traumatic few days since Mason Greenwood arrest

“You don’t know what has gone on behind the scenes,” Robinson said. “But that was the perfect example of how not to perform in an audition in front of your new bosses.

“You don’t get sent off in a friendly game in front of your new owners when you’re on a training camp.

“He has played in quite a few games this season. If the manager sees him as surplus to requirements I’m surprised we didn’t see him move on.

“Given his recent disciplinary record, this could be the end for him at Newcastle.”

Clark’s contract with the Magpies is set to expire in 2023, therefore, with 18-months left on his deal, should Howe want to offload the fiery defender, he’ll need to act quickly in the summer market.