Pogba close to Man United return in what could be final run of games for Red Devils

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly closer to getting back on the pitch after a lengthy spell out injured.

According to the Daily Mail, Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick is weighing up whether or not to include Pogba for the club’s upcoming FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough.

Either way, it looks like Pogba should have a role to play in Rangnick’s side between now and the end of the season, when the France international’s contract will come to an end.

The Mail suggest Rangnick will hand Pogba a run of games, and it could well be his final run of appearances in a Man Utd shirt.

The 28-year-old will be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market in the summer, and CaughtOffside understands that the feeling inside Old Trafford is that he may already have a deal agreed with another club for next season.

MUFC fans will hope Pogba can make one final contribution in his time in Manchester, and guide the club into the top four.

It’s not been the easiest campaign at Old Trafford, but Pogba could go out on a high if he helps deliver a crucial Champions League spot for the club.

It could end up being a big boost for Rangnick if he has Pogba available for selection this week.