Raith Rovers reverse David Goodwillie transfer decision

Raith Rovers have announced that David Goodwillie will not play for the club and that they “got it wrong” by signing him.

32-year-old striker Goodwillie joined the club earlier this week, with the deal sparking a furious backlash as he was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

In response to the controversial deal, two directors resigned from the club, while some sponsors withdrew and the women’s teams moved to sever ties with the club.

Chairman John Sim said he had “learned a hard but valuable lesson”.

He said the club “bitterly regret” signing Goodwillie, that he would not be selected and that talks would begin with him about his contract.

This story comes amid the Mason Greenwood saga, and it suggests there is still very much a worrying culture within football that needs rectifying.

It’s unclear why Raith Rovers were not immediately more aware of the issues that would arise with this signing before being backed into an embarrassing climb-down.