Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future could hinge on club’s next manager

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future is by no means guaranteed after just a single season back at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international enjoyed an emotional return to Man Utd when he joined from Juventus in the summer, and he’s performed well in his second stint in the Premier League, even if the team as a whole have struggled.

It remains to be seen how Ronaldo fits in to United’s long-term future, however, as ESPN suggest it could hinge on who comes in as the new permanent Red Devils manager when interim boss Ralf Rangnick leaves his current role at the end of the season.

ESPN claim Ronaldo will wait to see who is announced as the new United manager before making a decision on his future, and the report adds that he may not stay in Europe if he leaves.

Ronaldo is about to turn 37 and has shown some signs of no longer being physically cut out for this level, even if that’s only by his own high standards.

The veteran attacker may have enjoyed many years at the highest level with the likes of United, Real Madrid and Juventus, but ESPN claim he could be more likely to move to the MLS or Middle East next, or perhaps return to his native Portugal.

It will no doubt be emotional for MUFC fans if Ronaldo leaves again, but they’ll surely cherish the fact that he ended up having a second spell at the club after so many years away.

It’s not yet clear who will be United’s next manager, but the Daily Mirror have talked up links with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.