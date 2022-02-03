Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future could hinge on club’s next manager

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future is by no means guaranteed after just a single season back at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international enjoyed an emotional return to Man Utd when he joined from Juventus in the summer, and he’s performed well in his second stint in the Premier League, even if the team as a whole have struggled.

It remains to be seen how Ronaldo fits in to United’s long-term future, however, as ESPN suggest it could hinge on who comes in as the new permanent Red Devils manager when interim boss Ralf Rangnick leaves his current role at the end of the season.

ESPN claim Ronaldo will wait to see who is announced as the new United manager before making a decision on his future, and the report adds that he may not stay in Europe if he leaves.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future could be in some doubt

Ronaldo is about to turn 37 and has shown some signs of no longer being physically cut out for this level, even if that’s only by his own high standards.

The veteran attacker may have enjoyed many years at the highest level with the likes of United, Real Madrid and Juventus, but ESPN claim he could be more likely to move to the MLS or Middle East next, or perhaps return to his native Portugal.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds tipped to demand £70m for transfer of star player as pundit dampens West Ham talk
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang aims parting dig at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at Barcelona unveiling
Newcastle United already working on ambitious transfer swoop for World Cup winner

It will no doubt be emotional for MUFC fans if Ronaldo leaves again, but they’ll surely cherish the fact that he ended up having a second spell at the club after so many years away.

It’s not yet clear who will be United’s next manager, but the Daily Mirror have talked up links with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Mauricio Pochettino Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.