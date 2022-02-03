The reason why Spurs failed in January attempt to sign PSG star reported

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Paris-Saint Germain’s Leandro Paredes during the January transfer, however, the Lilywhites came up short after the Argentine midfielder rejected the offer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the South American playmaker had ‘no interest’ in being included in a swap deal with Tanguy Ndombele.

Initial reports suggested the 27-year-old was wanted by Antonio Conte but the links quickly went quiet – it has since emerged that the dead-end pursuit may have been less to do with Paris-Saint Germain and more to do with the midfielder himself.

There is no denying that seeing Paredes ply his trade in the Premier League wouldn’t have been a hugely exciting prospect.

However, with his contract set to expire next year and after already rejecting the chance to join one of England’s biggest club, it now seems highly unlikely that fans will ever see the Argentina international play in England’s top-flight.