Newcastle United already working on ambitious transfer swoop for World Cup winner

Newcastle United are reportedly already working on an ambitious transfer move for Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller.

The experienced Germany international, who won the World Cup with his country back in 2014, has recently been linked as a target for Newcastle and it seems the transfer rumours are continuing to hot up.

Muller will be out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of next season, and reports claim Newcastle are now exploring if a move to St James’ Park could be possible.

It would be exciting to see the 32-year-old in the Premier League before his career is done, and he’s fuelled the speculation with recent comments on his contract situation.

“No one has ever approached me from the club [about a new contract]. So, you have to see what the future will bring,” he said.

He added: “What appeals to me the most is sporting success and football at the highest level. That’s possible at Bayern. Or somewhere else.”

Muller’s experience and considerable trophy haul throughout his career could make him an important addition at Newcastle as they look to build on a good first transfer window under their new owners.