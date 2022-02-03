Tottenham Hotspur plotting £70m summer raid for Serie A striker

Tottenham Hotspur will try to sign a striker in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Antonio Conte tried to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the January transfer window.

Napoli rejected the Lilywhite’s approach but that may not stop the Londoners from trying their luck again at the end of the season.

Manager Conte is said to be keen to bring in some attacking talent to provide cover and competition for regulars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Discussing his plans for the squad last month, Conte, as quoted by TalkSPORT, said: “I know that the transfer window in January is always very difficult and it is more simple when you start the season to buy important players.

“In January it is not easy, but at the same time we know very well that if there is the opportunity and also if it’s not the best opportunity, but we need to do something.

“Also if I repeat that this could not be the best opportunity but I think that are in a situation where we have to try to implement the squad because the squad is not so big.”

Looking ahead to next season – Osimhen, 23, could prove to be the perfect partner for main-man Kane, and with Son more than capable of playing on either flank, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see all three feature in the same team.

Since joining Napoli from French side Lille in 2020, the 23-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided a further five assists in 46 matches, in all competitions.

Currently valued at around the £70m mark (Transfermarkt), considering they paid £67.5m for him nearly two years ago, this summer may be Napoli’s best chance at making a profit on the Nigeria international.