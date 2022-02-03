Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Mason Greenwood has been removed from the first-team squad section of the Manchester United app this evening, amid the 20-year-old’s release on bail following his arrest for alleged sexual assault, rape, assault and threats to kill.

Greenwood was arrested on Sunday after social media was sent into shock when the wonderkid’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson, shared allegations of domestic abuse and a harrowing audio recording in which an individual is heard demanding sex against her will.

BBC News add that the England international was released on bail yesterday. Whilst the investigation is still ongoing, Greenwood has already been removed from FIFA 22 and now it appears that the club have officially banished the ace.

A look through the players section on the official Manchester United app shows eight footballers in the forwards section, this used to show nine but Greenwood has now been removed.

At the time of writing the 20-year-old remains in this section on the club’s website.

Mason Greenwood has been removed from the first team squad on the Man Utd app #MUFC pic.twitter.com/U8epSfjl46 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 3, 2022

Not on the website, yet.- pic.twitter.com/j7d0tHtOMr — Andrés United ? – Manchester United (@20legend4) February 3, 2022

We hope that the alleged victim of rape, sexual assault, death threats and assault is receiving the necessary support from professionals, whilst an outpouring of love continues for her on social media.