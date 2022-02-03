Video: Livid Egypt manager Carlos Queiroz sent off in AFCON semi-final, claiming Cameroon ‘punched’ his player

Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the final minute of regulation in this evening’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Egypt and Cameroon, Egypt manager Carlos Queiroz was sent offer an angry outburst towards the match officials.

There was a coming together between Cameroon defender Nouhou Tolo and Egypt winger Ramadan Sobhi, as the linesman worked to split the jawing duo, Queiroz caused a ruckus on the sidelines.

Queiroz, who has worked in coaching and management roles for the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and the Portuguese national team, was livid with the referee, and ultimately saw a red card for his vicious confrontation towards the lead official.

As the BBC commentary team noted, Queiroz was enraged as he believed that a Cameroon player had ‘punched’ his player.

See More: (Video) Mo Salah shockingly fluffs lines in one-on-one vs. Cameroon in AFCON semi-final

Pictures from Sky Sports, the BBC and the CONCACAF

More Stories / Latest News
Harriet Robson shares first social media message since arrest of Mason Greenwood on suspicion of rape
(Video) Mo Salah shockingly fluffs lines in one-on-one vs. Cameroon in AFCON semi-final
The reason why Spurs failed in January attempt to sign PSG star reported

Queiroz has been in charge of the Pharaohs since September and will now open himself up to severe criticism should Egypt fail to progress to the final after extra-time.

More Stories Carlos Queiroz Nouhou Tolo Ramadan Sobhi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.