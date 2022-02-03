Video: Livid Egypt manager Carlos Queiroz sent off in AFCON semi-final, claiming Cameroon ‘punched’ his player

In the final minute of regulation in this evening’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Egypt and Cameroon, Egypt manager Carlos Queiroz was sent offer an angry outburst towards the match officials.

There was a coming together between Cameroon defender Nouhou Tolo and Egypt winger Ramadan Sobhi, as the linesman worked to split the jawing duo, Queiroz caused a ruckus on the sidelines.

Queiroz, who has worked in coaching and management roles for the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and the Portuguese national team, was livid with the referee, and ultimately saw a red card for his vicious confrontation towards the lead official.

As the BBC commentary team noted, Queiroz was enraged as he believed that a Cameroon player had ‘punched’ his player.

Egypt will have to see this through without their manager on the touchline as Carlos Queiroz is sent off! ? This is heading to extra-time with both teams unable to find a breakthrough in regular time! pic.twitter.com/NHVLPDx1W2 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 3, 2022

?? “I have never seen him like this before…” Here’s the moment Egypt manager Carlos Queiroz was shown a red card. Cameroon 0-0 Egypt ?? Watch LIVE on @bbcthree: https://t.co/qPBM83bIbd #bbcafcon #AFCON2021 #CMREGY pic.twitter.com/9Mk8FhFjGx — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 3, 2022

Queiroz has been in charge of the Pharaohs since September and will now open himself up to severe criticism should Egypt fail to progress to the final after extra-time.