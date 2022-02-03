(Video) Mo Salah shockingly fluffs lines in one-on-one vs. Cameroon in AFCON semi-final

Liverpool’s Mo Salah is in action for country Egypt on Thursday night for the second semi-final in this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The world-class attacker is leading the line for his country as Egypt look to beat Cameroon in the race to face Senegal in the competition’s final on Sunday.

Despite the game being well into the second half, it is still all to play for as the score remains level at 0-0.

However, Salah was gifted the perfect chance to fire his country into the lead after the ball broke beautifully into the Liverpool star’s path.

Although Salah was through on goal and in a one-on-one situation against Cameroon’s goalkeeper, the usually reliable forward fluffed his lines and failed to open the game’s scoring.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports and Sky Sports

