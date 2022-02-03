West Ham make on-loan Arsenal defender top summer transfer target

Despite recently signing Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, West Ham United are reportedly keen to recruit another defender at the end of the season.

That’s according to reports in France, which claims the Hammers are targeting on-loan Arsenal William Saliba.

Saliba, 20, is currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 until the end of the season with French side Marseille.

Forced to leave the Gunners in search of some regular playing time, the young French centre-back has been a standout performer during the first half of the campaign.

In fact, so impressive has the 20-year-old been that he is now attracting interest back in England and could be set for a sensational return to the Premier League but this time, with a different London club.

West Ham is reportedly willing to put a £25m offer on the table and with Marseille struggling financially, it is unlikely the Hammers’ offer will be matched.