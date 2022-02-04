Mikel Arteta will almost certainly be delighted to have rid Arsenal of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The full facts of why the Gunners manager fell out with his former captain so publicly may never be known, but with the Gabonese now having signed for Barcelona, that piece of Arsenal history is now in the past.

The Spaniard will continue looking to the future and to building a team capable of challenging for honours at the very highest level.

It isn’t going to happen overnight of course, but if the board of the club back their manager to the hilt, Arteta has proved that he’s capable of organising a winning team.

As there appears to be a need for consistent improvement as far as the manager is concerned, no one can rest on their laurels, and every place is up for grabs if players aren’t at it, week in and week out.

That could be why The Sun have suggested that he intends to make a £180m swoop in the summer for two strikers and one attacking midfielder.

Frankly, those are deals that are non-starters and are just a pipe dream of Arteta’s.

Everton are hardly likely to let Dominic Calvert-Lewin leave Goodison Park, especially to a rival Premier League club and ahead of the World Cup in Qatar where the player will want to make his mark.

Alexander Isak could well move from Real Sociedad, but is likely to stay in La Liga rather than moving to the English top-flight, whilst the club won’t see much change from £50m for Neves, and that could be just a little too expensive.