Fears West Ham defender could have played last game for club following cruciate ligament injury

West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna could have played his last game for the club.

That’s according to recent reports in Italy, which claim the commanding centre-back is wanted by Serie A side Lazio in the summer.

Ogbonna injured his cruciate ligament last year and has not featured since.

However, with his contract at the Hammers set to expire at the end of the current campaign, there are no guarantees the Italian defender will commit his long-term future to the club – especially as interest in him is beginning to mount.

Ogbonna joined the club in 2015 following a £10m move from Juventus.

Since his arrival in the Premier League, Ogbonna has gone on to feature in 202 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 14 goals, along the way.

