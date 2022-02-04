Juventus are eyeing up a move to sign Leicester City star Youri Tielemans in the coming summer in a bid to regain their top spot in the Serie A.

They have already brought in Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic for a big fee in January, a move The Bianconeri hope will give them enough firepower to get them back into the top four and Champions League qualification. They also added Denis Zakaria for a cut price fee due to his contract being up in the summer.

This is sure to add more fuel to the flames of discontent between themselves and Arsenal, who are also targeting Tielemans to improve their own midfield.

Arsenal and Juventus endured a strained relationship in January, with a loan move for Arthur proving to be impossible to complete followed by the completion of the Vlahovic deal who The Gunners also targeted.

However, their rebuild is set to continue with the acquisition of Tielemans in the summer, as per Correire Torino as quoted by Leicestershire Live.

Tielemans, 24, has 17 months left on his current deal with The Foxes, so unless an agreement is reached over an extension a summer sale for the midfielder could be the best Leicester can hope for in terms of getting some money back on their asset before his contract expires.

The Belgian has established himself as one of the best centre midfielders in the Premier League, forming a strong ‘creator and destroyer’ partnership with Wilfred Ndidi.

This being said, the relief for Leicester fans if they want him to not go to the Italians is Tielemans is just one of a number of options Juventus are looking at, including Ajax teenager Ryan Gravenberch and Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong.

Regardless, Tielemans has engraved his place in the history books of the club after his scorching winner in the 2021 FA Cup final against Chelsea.