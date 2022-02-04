Manchester United are monitoring the situation for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt and are prepared to rival Bayern Munich and Barcelona in signing him.

United are thought to want the 22-year-old as a upgrade on their current central defensive options, a number of whom are not deemed to be good enough to play for United as regular players if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Juventus star is available to be brought from the Turin club in the summer if the price is correct.

German giants Bayern Munich are ready to enter the market for him too, as they seek a replacement for the out of contract Niklas Sule.

Barcelona are simply in need of quality. With the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, and Eric Garcia not good enough for Barcelona to compete at the elite level.

De Ligt rose to fame during his time with Ajax when they produced an unlikely run to the Champions League semi-final on a comparatively shoe-string budget against other semi-finalists that year.

He moved to Juventus in 2019, and has made 98 appearances for the club.

As per transfermarkt, he is valued at £58.5m, so any bid for him will need to be significant.