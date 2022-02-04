The new owners of Newcastle United seem intent on bringing the club up to their levels of ambition as soon as possible after a £40m injection into the club.

It must be a sense of delirium for the club’s fans, who going back to the start of the season were fully backing the exit of an owner who seemingly flat out to invest anything except the bare minimum.

Now, following the takeover of a Saudi-backed PIF earlier in the season, Newcastle have received an initial injection, an £80m January layout on players to improve the squad and are now set to benefit from a further £40m injection.

As revealed on the Newcastle United Limited company page, as quoted by The Shields Gazette, an injection of £40m was placed into the club through the creation of equity from newly created shares, as opposed to debt.

Last month Newcastle signed five players, with only Matt Targett being brought in on loan. Premier League proven talents Kieran Tripper, Chris Wood, Dan Burn all joined alongside Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The injection of money into the club today is expected to cover the outgoings for these transfers.

The Magpies, now managed by Eddie Howe, are currently sitting in 18th in the Premier League, one point off of safety and with a game in hand on 17th place Norwich City.