Newcastle United’s staff already have concerns over new signing

Newcastle United pulled off one of the best signings during this January’s transfer window after convincing midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to join from Lyon.

Despite reportedly being wanted by several top clubs in Europe, it was Eddie Howe’s Magpies who managed to beat the chasing pack to the talented Brazilian’s signature in a deal worth £40m.

After being away on international duty with Brazil, Guimaraes is now expected to link up with his new teammates ahead of what is going to be a huge second half of the season for the Geordies in their race for survival.

MORE: Newcastle United fans will love what contract clause Bruno Guimaraes agreed not to include

However, despite being considered as an excellent piece of business, worryingly, journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that some of the club’s staff have fears Guimaraes may not make an instant impact and could be a player for next season instead.

“There, they (Newcastle) found a club (Lyon) who was prepared to just take the money and let a player go who they think can make a long term difference,” Castles said on the Transfer Podcast.“But, the briefing within the club is that they are not sure whether he will be able to adapt quick enough to the Premier League this season.

“What they need are players to come in and spark an immediate improvement in things.”