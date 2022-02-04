The next few months are arguably going to be amongst the toughest and most important in Newcastle United’s history.

The Magpies intend to, eventually, claw themselves back into Champions League contention and sign the best players that planet football has to offer.

Bringing back something akin to the glory days under Kevin Keegan will energise the whole city once more, and for a club of the size of the St. James’ Park outfit, it’s long overdue.

The club are now bankrolled by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, and whilst the pot isn’t limitless, if Eddie Howe can steer the Magpies in the right direction, no target is going to be beyond the iron grip of the new owners.

Whatever the feelings of players in terms of club ownership, money talks these days, and Newcastle will have the ability to blow everyone else out of the water salary wise, given that they are the world’s richest club by a distance – per MARCA.

It’s not only money that will attract star players, however, as was seen in the winter transfer window, when Newcastle struggled to get new signings in through the door until deadline day.

Both the Magpies and Tottenham are interested in signing towering centre-back, Sven Botman, during the summer according to The Athletic, and at this stage, the North Londoners would have to be placed as the favourites.

That’s because Newcastle have to retain their Premier League status to have any chance of signing Botman or anyone else ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.