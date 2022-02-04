With another few days to go before Newcastle resume their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Eddie Howe has a little bit of time to work with his new signings.

The Magpies major purchase of the January transfer window was Bruno Guimaraes, and the club were waiting for his work permit to come through before being able to integrate him into the squad.

The red tape has now been sorted and as a photo from respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano shows, the player and his family are well on the way to England.

Along with Newcastle’s other new purchases, he will be expected to hit the ground running.

There really is no room for error, given the club’s current predicament.

Sat second from bottom, the North East giants need to get a few wins on the board in order to be able to move themselves away from the relegation zone.

Bruno Guimarães here flying from Paris to Newcastle – ready for new chapter after €50m deal completed last week. ??? #NUFC Bruno’s work permit has been sorted – he’s arriving in England with his agent, lawyer and family. pic.twitter.com/x75v33uTg1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 4, 2022

Confidence is likely to be at its highest in the lead up to the game against Everton, who are also enduring a poor campaign.

With Frank Lampard newly installed as their manager, and the likes of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek expected to go straight into the side, the Toffees will be a much different proposition that if they’d turned up at St. James’ Park with ex-Newcastle manager, Rafa Benitez in tow.

The Spaniard would’ve been given a heroes welcome by the Toon Army, but he was never the right fit for the Merseyside outfit, and they wasted no time in telling him.