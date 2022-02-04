Things could be taking a priceless upturn on Wearside if Roy Keane follows Jermain Defoe back to Sunderland.

Their former striker signed a deal earlier in the week, and fans will be hoping he can reproduce the form he showed during his last foray to the Stadium of Light.

During 2015-2017, Defoe made a real name for himself, and that was never bettered evidenced than when he smashed home an incredible volley against local rivals, Newcastle United.

Keane left a similar legacy after getting the club promoted during his last stint at the club.

The former Manchester United captain hasn’t worked in football management since leaving Ipswich Town 11 years ago, however.

Despite what’s turned into a long sabbatical, the Black Cats have offered him the chance to recreate his former glories according to The Telegraph.

Roy Keane on Maguire and Defoe’s face ???? pic.twitter.com/ovjJksMX6T — Sacha ? ????? (@Sacha10491033) October 30, 2021

It would appear that the offer of a short-term deal is on the table, and will be reviewed if he manages to get Sunderland promoted again, this time back up into the Championship.

Sunderland’s players won’t need any reminding as to how straight talking Keane remains, given that he can be seen most weeks airing his views as a pundit on Sky.

There’ll be no shirking of responsibilities from the playing staff should Keane decide to take up the role.

Even if he accepts that the standard of player he will be working with isn’t what he’s used to, that surely won’t stop him from laying down the law in terms of the standards he expects both on and off the pitch.