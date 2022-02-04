Antonio Conte, Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy had quite the deadline day for Tottenham Hotspur.

After a January that was incredibly quiet in terms of incomings and outgoings, the North Londoners got two new signings in and managed to offload four others.

One of those to move was record signing, Tanguy Ndombele.

The star returned to Lyon after what has to be considered as a hugely unsuccessful spell at White Hart Lane.

Under both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, the midfielder rarely produced his best work, and the only surprise was that it took him so long to depart.

Conte has certainly covered his absence already, and though Ndombele has only gone on loan to the Ligue Un giants, the expectation might be that it could turn into a permanent deal in due course.

However, the player himself bizarrely indicated that his time in North London might not be over after all.

According to RMC Sport cited by Mirror, Ndombele has appeared to indicate that there could be a way back for him under the Italian after all.

“Tottenham is not over, I still belong to the club. I did not have any pressure with the amount of my transfer,” he was quoted as saying.

It would be a huge turnaround if that were to be the case, given the way in which he trudged off the pitch after being substituted against Morecambe and then headed straight down the tunnel.

That type of behaviour is never going to endear you to managers, colleagues or supporters.