It’s certainly going to be a big few months for Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian and his sporting director, Fabio Paratici, left things late in the transfer window, however a deadline day full of deals will have given the squad a boost at the right time.

Although the North Londoners currently sit in seventh place, if they were to win their four games in hand over third-placed Chelsea, they would leapfrog the Blues by a point.

There’s been nothing to suggest that Conte isn’t capable of having his side achieve exactly that, as he looks to end the 2021/22 campaign with Spurs back in the Champions League.

It’s imperative that they do so if they want to attract the best young footballing talent.

Football Insider note that Spurs made an enquiry in the January transfer window for Napoli’s £70m-rated Victor Osimhen, but were knocked back by the Italian giants.

That, apparently, won’t stop them trying again for the player in the summer window, and that could spell the end of Harry Kane’s time at White Hart Lane.

Although he’s battled on gamely since his move to Manchester City fell through, it’s obvious that Kane still sees his future away from North London.

Furthermore, neither he nor Son Heung-min are going to want to play second fiddle if a new quality attacker is brought in.

Kane’s value may have dropped since last summer, but Spurs would be able to command at least £100m for his services, and that would keep Daniel Levy onside when it comes to asking for the cash to buy Osimhen.