Since joining Manchester United Bruno Fernandes has been a player the club have turned to again and again to get them out of a pickle.

However, despite a strong performance from him thus far today, compounded with an assist for Jadon Sancho’s opener, he missed one of the best chances of the evening to restore United’s lead.

As Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley played an insouciant pass towards one of his players, Fernandes pounced on the loose ball and ran through towards goal for a one-on-one opportunity.

The Portuguese looked set to restore United’s lead in front of the Stretford End but after beating the keeper with his shot it clattered against the post and away from goal.

United have already hit the woodwork once in the game and seen a penalty missed, before Matt Crooks profited from a controversial handball decision which allowed the visitors to equalise.

A draw in 90 minutes would mean extra-time and if there is still no separation during this time then a penalty shootout would ensue.

Pictures from FA Cup and ITV